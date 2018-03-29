North Dorchester Student Arrested After Making Violent Threat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

North Dorchester Student Arrested After Making Violent Threat

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 1:54 PM Updated:

HURLOCK, Md. -- The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reports a student from North Dorchester High School was arrested Wednesday after an altercation with a teacher and making violent threats about the school.

Officers say the 15-year-old slammed a door in the face of teacher, ultimately hitting the teacher with the door. The student then reportedly bumped the teacher with his shoulder before leaving the room

The was charged with Second Degree Assault, Disturbing School Activities and Making Threats of Bodily harm while in School. He was later released to his parents.

Later on Wednesday, police claim as he was leaving school, the student allegedly yelled out that he would be back Friday to shoot everyone. A brief investigation was conducted and on Thursday morning the boy was arrested and charged with making a Threat of Mass Violence and Disturbing School activities and was again ordered by Juvenile Authorities to be released to his parents. 

