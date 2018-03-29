Hurlock Man Arrested in Liquor Store Robbery

PRESTON, Md.- A Hurlock man has been arrested for the robbery of a Caroline County liquor store.

Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office responded to Mike's Liquor Store on Main Street in Preston after a panic alarm went off around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, a man, later identified as 29-year-old Nathaniel Hubbard, allegedly entered the store and demanded money from the employee. An undisclosed amount of cash was handed over, along with a pack of cigarettes and a lighter before the man left the store.

The man's description matched that of a suspect who committed a robbery the night before at the Valero gas station in Preston, leading investigators to believe the same person committed both robberies, the sheriff's office said.

Hubbard was taken into custody without incident and charged with the robbery at Mike's Liquor Store. He's being held at the Caroline County Detention Center.