Virginia Supreme Court Rules Against Dominion in Solar Case

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 4:59 PM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a case that makes it easier for big electric users to shop around for renewable energy.

The court upheld an earlier decision by state regulators allowing large customers to purchase 100 percent renewable energy from an independent producer without restrictions.

Dominion Energy, the state's largest electric utility, had argued that big customers who go elsewhere for power should have to give five years' notice before they could return to the utility.

Dominion said it needs that time to properly plan for its power generation needs, while critics said the company is trying to squeeze out independent competitors unfairly.

