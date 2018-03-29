Allen Harim Appealing $250,000 Fine, Hearing Set for July 10th - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Allen Harim Appealing $250,000 Fine, Hearing Set for July 10th

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 5:53 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC) Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC)

HARBESON, Del.-  Allen Harim is appealing the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's decision to fine the poultry company $250,000 over past discharge violations.

In a newly published Secretary's Order, DNREC says Allen Harim owes them $241,000 related to multiple instances of higher than allowed concentrations of ammonia, total phosphorous. total suspended solids, enterococcus and total nitrogen. An additional $7,888 is requested for costs related to the state's investigation.

In a statement copied below in full, the company refuted the new fines:

Allen Harim has invested more than $8 million on upgrades to our wastewater treatment plant in Harbeson and since that project was completed in late 2016 we have achieved 100 percent compliance with all discharge parameters listed in our NPDES permit. 

In addition to that perfect record, the company went one step further and voluntarily came up with a plan to remove all discharge to Beaver Dam Creek, which is the best environmental solution for our treated wastewater.

Our partnership with Artesian Water Resources reflects our commitment to doing the right thing when it comes to the environment and because of all of these efforts, the company has appealed the penalty assessment because it is considered to be unfair under the circumstances." 

Others however don't think the fines are severe enough. Maria Payan with the Socially Responsible Agricultural Project points out the fines are roughly only $3,000 per violation. She says she has doubt's about the company's perfect record, as she has not seen the records herself. As Allen Harim plans to move to Millsboro, Payan says now is the time for DNREC to be even more stringent.

"This is an area that is an environmental justice area. These are not people who have political power," she says. "So at this time we really need to hold polluters accountable, not only with minimal amounts of fines, but we need to be smarter about what we are doing and where we are citing things."

To read the Secretary's Order in full, click here

According to the state's Environmental Appeals Board administrator, Allen Harim's hearing is scheduled for July 10th.

 

 

 

 

