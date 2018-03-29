Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 5:54 PM Updated:

GREENSBORO, Md. - Kids were sliding down slides on Thursday, playing underneath an early afternoon sun at Obern Park. But it was a very different scene hours earlier with a deadly stabbing taking place around midnight.

Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street.

A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by.

"You can't even send him over to the park by yourself now and let him play without being concerned about something going on in the neighborhood," Kim Cohee, a neighbor, said alongside her grandson, Brian.

It didn't take long for police to make an arrest. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.
Parker was found in a home in Delaware.

Jamar Thomas of Greensboro says he grew up with the victim. Lanman's death is something he never saw coming.

"This town in Greensboro just got so bad. Everthing has changed now since I was little," Thomas said.

Families Greensboro say they're not taking any chances now.

"It's definitely going to be supervised. They will not be going to the park on their own," Cohee said.

Extra caution, following news of a murder, just steps from where children play.

 

 

 

 

 

 

