Survey for Safer Schools

A Maryland work group wants your opinion on how to make schools safer. The group wants the public to fill out a survey to share tips on school safety.

This survey was launched through an executive order by Governor Hogan. He says school safety needs to be a top priority. The work group wants to hear from school officials, government agencies, first responders, and parents.

Parents like the idea!

Vanessa Hawkins loves taking care of children, but worries, when many children grow up, they won't be safe in school.

Hawkins plans on filling out the survey and believes changes should begin with student backpacks.

"I think clear backpacks because we can see through them, you can see everything that's inside of the backpack, most of the time, if you have a weapon or something, or a night or something, you really cant see it," says Hawkins.

Salisbury community activist, Jermichael Mitchell is also excited about the survey. He wants better screening for students when they arrive at school!



"I feel like that's the only way to truly make sure that we're safe in our schools is to have medal detectors, guns, knives whatever it may be I feel like that's the only way you will truly find out," explains Mitchell.

A survey that many people hope serves as a life changing tool. To participate in the survey, you can visit http://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/ActiveAssailantSurvey.aspx