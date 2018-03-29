MARYLAND WORK GROUP SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT ON ACTIVE ASSAILANT IN - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MARYLAND WORK GROUP SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT ON ACTIVE ASSAILANT INCIDENTS

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 6:41 PM


(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — As part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Executive Order on addressing active assailant incident preparedness and coordination, a state work group is seeking input from schools, government agencies, corporations, first responders and the general public to help develop positive ideas to help prevent incidents like the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, from happening in Maryland.

The Maryland Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group, led by the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, has been tasked with enhancing Maryland’s preparedness for these types of events. The work group, which developed a robust guidance document on active assailant incidents for first responders in 2014, is taking a “whole community” approach while seeking input from a wide range of groups and individuals in helping to prevent a tragic incident like we are seeing all-to-often across the country, including most recently at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, from happening again.


To help in accomplishing this goal, the work group is asking the public to provide feedback by taking a short survey at http://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/ActiveAssailantSurvey.aspx. This form will only be active for a limited time.

The Maryland Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group was initially formed in 2013 and includes experts from across the state tasked with tackling the challenge of preparing guidance for a multi-discipline response to an active assailant incident.

