Bill Hiking Age to Buy Rifles in Delaware Stalls in Senate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bill Hiking Age to Buy Rifles in Delaware Stalls in Senate

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 6:54 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Legislation raising the minimum age for rifle purchases in Delaware to 21 years old stalled in the state Senate on Thursday, after Senate Republicans proposed a number of amendments carving out additional exemptions to restrictions outlined in the bill.

The legislation, primarily backed by Democratic lawmakers, was potentially one vote away from arriving on Governor John Carney's desk, but Sen. Margaret Rose Henry (D-Wilmington) asked for the legislation to be tabled because of the new amendments.

Exemptions had already been carved out of the bill for active service members, concealed carry permit holders, and qualified law enforcement officers who are not 21 years old.

Sen. Minority Leader Gary Simpson (R-Milford) on Thursday proposed an amendment allowing hunting license holders, who must complete a hunter education course, to be exempt from the restriction on rifle purchases.

Without that proposal, Simpson said he wouldn't vote for the bill.

"It's got too many loopholes in it that was not good for the average person," he said.

Debate on the amendment was tabled for a caucus break and the legislation was not reconsidered when the Senate reconvened.

It was unclear on Thursday whether there were enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill itself. The legislation has already passed in the House.

Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) said he would not support Simpson's amendment or other proposed amendments allowing honorably or medically discharged military personnel and petitioners to a protection from abuse order to purchase rifles before the age of 21.

The decision to hold the bill came a day after more than 200 second amendment advocates came to Legislative Hall to urge lawmakers to vote against HB330 and a proposal to ban the sale of so-called "assault weapons."

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Bill Hiking Age to Buy Rifles in Delaware Stalls in Senate

    Bill Hiking Age to Buy Rifles in Delaware Stalls in Senate

    Mar 29, 2018 6:54 PM2018-03-29 22:54:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:05:24 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Legislation raising the minimum age for rifle purchases in Delaware to 21 years old stalled in the state Senate on Thursday, after Senate Republicans proposed a number of amendments carving out additional exemptions to restrictions outlineMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Legislation raising the minimum age for rifle purchases in Delaware to 21 years old stalled in the state Senate on Thursday, after Senate Republicans proposed a number of amendments carving out additional exemptions to restrictions outlineMore

  • Survey for Safer Schools

    Survey for Safer Schools

    Mar 29, 2018 6:19 PM2018-03-29 22:19:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:19:01 GMT
    A Maryland work group wants your opinion on how to make schools safer. The group wants the public to fill out a survey to share tips on school safety.More
    A Maryland work group wants your opinion on how to make schools safer. The group wants the public to fill out a survey to share tips on school safety. More

  • Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

    Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

    Mar 29, 2018 5:54 PM2018-03-29 21:54:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:54:33 GMT
    Kids were sliding down slides on Thursday, playing underneath an early afternoon sun at Obern Park. But it was a very different scene hours earlier with a deadly stabbing taking place around midnight.More
    Kids were sliding down slides on Thursday, playing underneath an early afternoon sun at Obern Park. But it was a very different scene hours earlier with a deadly stabbing taking place around midnight.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Three Arrests & Thousands of Drugs Uncovered in Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Mar 28, 2018 12:16 PM2018-03-28 16:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:58:24 GMT
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Georgetown Fire Could Have Been Worse

    Georgetown Fire Could Have Been Worse

    Mar 28, 2018 10:00 PM2018-03-29 02:00:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:00:11 GMT
    Courtesy: Cameron CheersCourtesy: Cameron Cheers
    Courtesy: Cameron CheersCourtesy: Cameron Cheers
    Officials say a fire at Donovan Salvage Works Inc. in Georgetown on Wednesday evening required the help of six fire companies in Sussex County.More
    Officials say a fire at Donovan Salvage Works Inc. in Georgetown on Wednesday evening required the help of six fire companies in Sussex County. More

  • Lincoln Woman Arrested After Police Seize Crack Cocaine

    Lincoln Woman Arrested After Police Seize Crack Cocaine

    Mar 28, 2018 8:54 PM2018-03-29 00:54:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:52 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:52:00 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    MILFORD, Del. -- A Lincoln woman wanted by five Delaware courts was arrested last week on drug charges after someone called in a tip to Milford Police. According to the Milford Police Department,More
    A Lincoln woman wanted by five Delaware courts was arrested last week on drug charges after someone called in a tip to Milford Police. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices