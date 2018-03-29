Bill Hiking Age to Buy Rifles in Delaware Stalls in Senate

DOVER, Del. --- Legislation raising the minimum age for rifle purchases in Delaware to 21 years old stalled in the state Senate on Thursday, after Senate Republicans proposed a number of amendments carving out additional exemptions to restrictions outlined in the bill.

The legislation, primarily backed by Democratic lawmakers, was potentially one vote away from arriving on Governor John Carney's desk, but Sen. Margaret Rose Henry (D-Wilmington) asked for the legislation to be tabled because of the new amendments.

Exemptions had already been carved out of the bill for active service members, concealed carry permit holders, and qualified law enforcement officers who are not 21 years old.

Sen. Minority Leader Gary Simpson (R-Milford) on Thursday proposed an amendment allowing hunting license holders, who must complete a hunter education course, to be exempt from the restriction on rifle purchases.

Without that proposal, Simpson said he wouldn't vote for the bill.

"It's got too many loopholes in it that was not good for the average person," he said.

Debate on the amendment was tabled for a caucus break and the legislation was not reconsidered when the Senate reconvened.

It was unclear on Thursday whether there were enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill itself. The legislation has already passed in the House.

Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) said he would not support Simpson's amendment or other proposed amendments allowing honorably or medically discharged military personnel and petitioners to a protection from abuse order to purchase rifles before the age of 21.

The decision to hold the bill came a day after more than 200 second amendment advocates came to Legislative Hall to urge lawmakers to vote against HB330 and a proposal to ban the sale of so-called "assault weapons."