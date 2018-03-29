Virginia Transportation Agency Faces Corruption Claims - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Transportation Agency Faces Corruption Claims

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 8:51 PM Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Seven people who pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme involving Virginia Department of Transportation officials and snowplow contractors say corruption is endemic to the agency.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the officials and contractors alike indicated that corruption extended beyond the scheme that put all seven behind bars for terms ranging from three months to seven years. Even prosecutor Samantha Bateman said in court that corruption "is a more pervasive problem in the Virginia Department of Transportation than is known."

Agency spokeswoman Jennifer S. McCord said in a statement the department is conducting reviews and internal control to better safeguard procurement and contracting processes.

Judge Leonie M. Brinkema has said the snowplow scheme, which also involved drugs, didn't hurt taxpayers, but did undermine faith in the system.

