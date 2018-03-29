Under Armour Hit by Data Breach Affecting 150 Million Users

Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Legislation raising the minimum age at which a person can buy a rifle in Delaware was released on Wednesday by a state Senate committee, despite a peaceful show of opposition from more than 200 Second Amendment advocates who gathered at the statehouse to protest the bill and other recently proposed gun control measures.More
Legislation raising the minimum age at which a person can buy a rifle in Delaware was released on Wednesday by a state Senate committee, despite a peaceful show of opposition from more than 200 Second Amendment advocates who gathered at the statehouse to protest the bill and other recently proposed gun control measures.More