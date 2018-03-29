Smyrna PD Seize Over 2,000 Bags of Heroin in Traffic Stop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna PD Seize Over 2,000 Bags of Heroin in Traffic Stop

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 11:50 PM
Courtesy of the Smyrna Police Department Courtesy of the Smyrna Police Department

SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna Police said they seized over 2,000 bags of heroin as well as suspected drug proceeds after they pulled three men over in a traffic stop Wednesday. 

It happened around 8 p.m. on US 13 at Manrovia Avenue. According to police, an officer pulled over a car for registration violations, and when the officer suspected illegal substances, they conducted a search. Police said they found 2,405 bags of heroin packaged for sale and $1,343 in suspected drug proceeds. 

Smyrna PD arrested the three men in the car: James Dobbins, 30 of Dover, Kiree Wise, 27 of Newark, and John White, 28 of Wilmington. Police said Dobbins tried to run from the police while he was handcuffed before officers and Symrna PD's K9 Unit were able to take him into custody. 

Dobbins was charged with possession and resisting arrest, among others, and committed to the Department of Corrections on a $23,000 cash bond. Wise was charged with possession and conspiracy, and committed to the DOC on a $21,000 cash bond. White was charged with possession and conspiracy, among others, and was also committed to the DOC on a $21,000 cash bond.

