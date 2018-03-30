Rehoboth Beach Receives Ocean Outfall Permit Modifications

Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
At Obern Park hours earlier, there was a deadly stabbing. Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street. A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.More
Legislation raising the minimum age for rifle purchases in Delaware to 21 years old stalled in the state Senate on Thursday, after Senate Republicans proposed a number of amendments carving out additional exemptions to restrictions outlined in the bill.More
