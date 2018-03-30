Rehoboth Beach Receives Ocean Outfall Permit Modifications - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Receives Ocean Outfall Permit Modifications

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city of Rehoboth Beach received ocean outfall permit modifications, the city announced Thursday.

The city said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit originally had a condition of approval, which limited in-water work from April 1 through September 30 in any year. The actual permit deadline for completion of all work is December 31, 2010.

However, the city said the weather has posed a challenge this year and continues to affect offshore work. While the contractor is expected to complete a majority of the in-water work prior to Sunday, April 1, the city said it is possible some work days will still occur after that original deadline. The U.S. Amry Corps of Engineers has modified the permit to allow this.

A permit modification has also been approved by the Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control – Division of Water for the Subaqueous Lands Permit. The permit had a Time of Year Restriction (TOYR), allowing the contractor to work from October 15 through March 31, 2018. The city said the permi has been modified to extend that work allowance through Mary 23, 2018. This modification requires additional conditions including a marine mammal observer to be present for all in-water work performed beyond the March 31 deadline, the city said. In addition to a marine mammal observer, the contractor shall perform turbidity and seawater temperature monitoring and reporting daily.

It is anticipated the entire outfall project will be completed on or before May 23, 2018.

Mayor Paul Kuhns said, "The city is committed to protecting our water quality and natural resources. This project is being completed as safely and quickly as possible. The construction of the ocean outfall pipeline is one of the biggest and most important projects the city is currently undertaking. Once it's completed there will be little to see, yet it's a project that has real benefits for the community."

 

