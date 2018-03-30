Multiple Arrests in Georgetown Drug Investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police said detectives arrested three suspects on Thursday, ending a two month drug investigation.

Detectives found 2,209 grams of marijuana, 52 milligrams of suboxone and drug paraphernalia after conducting a search warrant on Old Laurel Rd., according to police.

Police said David McCabe, 29, John O'Connor, 38, and Amber Stewart, 33, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges. All three were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of secured bond in Georgetown.