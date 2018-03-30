New Dewey Beach Audit Released, Commissioners Taking Action

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A new audit states the town of Dewey Beach did not have cash handling policies and procedures across town, namely with lifeguard donations and the police department's participation in a federal surplus equipment program.

Town Commissioner Paul Bauer and Mayor T.J. Redefer say they've already contracted an outside accounting firm to handle financial statements and hired a new town manager to further fix the town's finances.

"He is quickly taking the lead role and putting policies and procedures in place so this doesn't happen in the future," Redefer says. "And we have transparency moving forward so that no one can wonder what's going on behind the scenes."

While the audit documents various off the book/barter transactions, Bauer says it also points out there was no police "slush fund" as previously alleged. Redefer says they are starting a second audit to further document operations. He says they also plan on going to places where police equipment was auctioned to ensure there were no auctions the town is unaware of.

"Everything we are doing going forward is on our watch," says Bauer. "So we want to be everything people expected us to be as far as being transparent and building trust."

Bauer says the commissioners authorized the second audit to begin immediately. He says it should be complete by May.

To read the full audit, click here.