Maryland Senate Committee Approves Medical Marijuana Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate Committee Approves Medical Marijuana Bill

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 5:10 PM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland Senate committee has passed a measure to increase the number of licenses for medical marijuana growers from 15 to as many as 22.

The Senate Finance Committee approved a bill Friday that was previously passed by the House. It now goes to the full Senate.

The measure was introduced to increase minority-business ownership, but not all new licenses would go to minority businesses.

It would grant a grower's license to a black-owned company, as well as two companies that initially were bumped out of position in the licensing process to promote geographic diversity.

The remaining licenses would be decided in a process that gives preference to minority-owned businesses.

The bill raises the number of allowable marijuana processors from 15 to 30, five more than in the House bill.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Armed Robbery at Accomack County Store

    Armed Robbery at Accomack County Store

    Mar 30, 2018 5:43 PM2018-03-30 21:43:00 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:45 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:45:13 GMT
    Arrest warrants were obtained for a man wanted in connection to the robbery of an Accomack County store.More
    Arrest warrants were obtained for a man wanted in connection to the robbery of an Accomack County store.More

  • Millsboro Man Arrested Following Crash after 7th DUI

    Millsboro Man Arrested Following Crash after 7th DUI

    Mar 30, 2018 5:28 PM2018-03-30 21:28:00 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:28:05 GMT
    William A. Bell; Photo Credit: DSPDWilliam A. Bell; Photo Credit: DSPD
    William A. Bell; Photo Credit: DSPDWilliam A. Bell; Photo Credit: DSPD
    The Delaware State Police say a Millsboro man after police say he was involved in a crash and under the influence of alcohol, making it his 7th DUI charge.More
    The Delaware State Police say a Millsboro man after police say he was involved in a crash and under the influence of alcohol, making it his 7th DUI charge.More

  • Seal Pup Rescued in Bethany Beach

    Seal Pup Rescued in Bethany Beach

    Mar 30, 2018 5:11 PM2018-03-30 21:11:00 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:11:23 GMT
    Members of the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute rescued a gray seal pup in Bethany Beach Thursday.More
    Members of the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute rescued a gray seal pup in Bethany Beach Thursday.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Smyrna PD Seize Over 2,000 Bags of Heroin in Traffic Stop

    Smyrna PD Seize Over 2,000 Bags of Heroin in Traffic Stop

    Mar 29, 2018 11:50 PM2018-03-30 03:50:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-03-30 03:55:30 GMT
    Courtesy of the Smyrna Police Department Courtesy of the Smyrna Police Department
    Courtesy of the Smyrna Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Smyrna Police Department
    SMYRNA, Del. -- Smyrna Police said they seized over 2,000 bags of heroin as well as suspected drug proceeds after they pulled three men over in a traffic stop Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. on US 13 at Manrovia Avenue. According to police, an officeMore
    Smyrna Police said they seized over 2,000 bags of heroin as well as suspected drug proceeds after they pulled three men over in a traffic stop Wednesday. More

  • Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

    Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

    Mar 29, 2018 5:54 PM2018-03-29 21:54:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:54:33 GMT
    Kids were sliding down slides on Thursday, playing underneath an early afternoon sun at Obern Park. But it was a very different scene hours earlier with a deadly stabbing taking place around midnight.More
    Kids were sliding down slides on Thursday, playing underneath an early afternoon sun at Obern Park. But it was a very different scene hours earlier with a deadly stabbing taking place around midnight.More

  • Hurlock Man Arrested in Liquor Store Robbery

    Hurlock Man Arrested in Liquor Store Robbery

    Mar 29, 2018 4:52 PM2018-03-29 20:52:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:52:30 GMT
    A Hurlock man has been arrested for the robbery of a Caroline County liquor store.More
    A Hurlock man has been arrested for the robbery of a Caroline County liquor store.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

    Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

    At Obern Park hours earlier, there was a deadly stabbing. Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street. A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.

    More

    At Obern Park hours earlier, there was a deadly stabbing. Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street. A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.

    More

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

  • Tanker Filled With Propane Made a Mess on Route 50

    Tanker Filled With Propane Made a Mess on Route 50

    Chopper 16 saw Route 50 in Dorchester County swarmed with emergency crews after a tanker landed on its side near Cambridge. Chairman of Tri Gas and Oil says the driver misjudged the turn causing the flip.

    More

    Chopper 16 saw Route 50 in Dorchester County swarmed with emergency crews after a tanker landed on its side near Cambridge. Chairman of Tri Gas and Oil says the driver misjudged the turn causing the flip.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices