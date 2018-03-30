Maryland Senate Committee Approves Medical Marijuana Bill

At Obern Park hours earlier, there was a deadly stabbing. Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street. A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Chopper 16 saw Route 50 in Dorchester County swarmed with emergency crews after a tanker landed on its side near Cambridge. Chairman of Tri Gas and Oil says the driver misjudged the turn causing the flip.More
