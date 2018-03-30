Seal Pup Rescued in Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Members of the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute rescued a gray seal pup in Bethany Beach Thursday.

The baby seal, named Jelly Bean, is about 2.5 months old, and was suffering from wounds and lacerations on the face, neck and flipper, according to MERR.

A concerned member of the public alerted MERR to the seal in front of Breakwater and stood by until MERR could arrive on the scene to assess the animal.

Jelly Bean received initial care from MERR and was transported on board the Cape May-Lewes Ferry to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, New Jersey, where it will receive veterinary care and rehabilitation.

MERR wants to remind people that if they see a seal on the beach, or other areas, to keep a mandatory distance of 150 feet, keep dogs on a leash and report the seal as soon as possible to the institute by calling 302-228-5029.