Millsboro Man Arrested Following Crash after 7th DUI

MILLSBORO, Del -- The Delaware State Police say a Millsboro man after police say he was involved in a crash and under the influence of alcohol.

On Thursday night around 10:17 p.m., troopers says they were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue of Honor and Bethesda Road for a car crash. Upon arrival, troopers reported an unoccupied 2000 Ford Explorer on its driver’s side. An investigation revealed the Explorer was traveling southbound on Bethesda Road north of Avenue of Honor when it exited the roadway and hit a mail box. The Explorer continued southbound on Bethesda Road approaching the intersection at Avenue of Honor. The driver of the Explorer failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2016 Honda Odyssey; the driver of the Odyssey remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police identified the driver of the Explorer as 53-year-old William A. Bell. Police say Bell ran away from the scene and a short time later was located by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit in the woods, less then a quarter of a mile from the collision scene.

Bell was taken into custody when an odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued. A computer check revealed that Bell had six previous DUI convictions, making this his seventh offense. Bell was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with his 7th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Leaving the Scene of a Collision, Driving Without a Valid License, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and other traffic related offenses.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $27,055.00 cash only bond.