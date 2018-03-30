Armed Robbery at Accomack County Store

PAINTER, Va.- Arrest warrants were obtained for a man wanted in connection to the robbery of an Accomack County store.

Deputies from the Accomack County Sheriff's Office responded to the Corner Mart in Painter a little after 11 p.m. March 28.

According to the sheriff's office, a man allegedly entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The man also reportedly assaulted a customer as he left the store.

The customer was treated and released by EMS at the scene, authorities said.

An investigation into the incident has led to arrest warrants being obtained for 36-year-old Antonio Lamar Harmon of Tasley.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted online.