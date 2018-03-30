Dover Moving Toward Downtown Parking Garage

DOVER, Del. --- Dover may soon be getting a downtown parking garage, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Robin Christiansen said the city has met with a number of companies about the possibility of constructing a parking garage in Downtown Dover.

"We haven't had any takers yet, but we're in the early stages on this and we need to take a long hard look at," he said.

Christiansen said he wanted to limit the involvement of taxpayer money and believes a private-public partnership might be used to help build and operate the garage, which would likely be a multi-million dollar project.