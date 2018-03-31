MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide

Posted: Mar 31, 2018 2:58 PM Updated:

CRISFIELD, Md. -- Maryland State Police said they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they found one victim with gun shot wounds and another dead at the scene Saturday morning. 

MSP responded to a home on the 2000 block of Silver Lane around 8 a.m. Police said they found Susan Preston, 44, of Delmar, with apparent gun shot wounds. She was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Troopers also found Gary Preston, 57, of Delmar, in the living room dead with gunshot wounds. MSP said they found a handgun on him. he was taken to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

MSP said Susan Preston's sister called 9-1-1 after she was on the phone with Susan when the shooting happened. Police learned Susan was Gary's estranged wife, and they believe Gary drove to her home for unknown reasons.

MSP's Criminal Enforcement Division are continuing to investigate. There is no motive at this time and police believe the situation is contained only to this singular shooting. 

