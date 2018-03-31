Single Car Crash Ends in DUI Charge

Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand turn onto Elm St. At that time the car veered off the road, struck a ditch and then hit the front porch of a home.



Maryland State Police says while troopers interviewed Caraballo, an odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected.

Caraballo was transported to PRMC for his injuries. At PRMC, Caraballo was recontacted and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses.