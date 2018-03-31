Delaware Expanding Inmates' Access to Tablets

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware's Department of Correction is in the process of expanding Wi-Fi-enabled tablet access for some of the state's prisoners.



Delaware State News reports inmates at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution have had access to tablet computers since October 2016. Now, the department is wiring the James T. Vaughn Correction Center in Smyrna with Wi-Fi as part of an expansion plan.



Deputy Commissioner Alan Grinstead says the eventual plan is to provide tablets to each housing unit for communal use. He says inmates would likely be able to return to their cells and use the tablets there for educational programs, email, video calls with family members, books, movies and music.



The tablets wouldn't have full internet access.



Officials hope making the tablets available will improve outcomes for inmates. For example, they say email and video calling could help inmates stay in touch with their families.