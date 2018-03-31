Delaware Expanding Inmates' Access to Tablets

At Obern Park hours earlier, there was a deadly stabbing. Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street. A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.More
Maryland State Police troopers on Friday morning arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the overnight murder of a man in Pocomoke City.
The victim is identified as Deontre' L. Bailey, 23, of Pocomoke City. He was pronounced dead late Thursday night after being transported from the scene to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. The suspect is identified as Darryl K. Wise Jr., 26, of Pocomoke City.
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
