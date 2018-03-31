Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

Posted: Mar 31, 2018 11:44 PM
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. 

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Georgetown Police said they were patrolling on Dupont Boulevard when they saw Yu Jiang, 39, of Flushing, New York, commit a traffic violation. Police searched the car after they pulled him over and found about 2.25 pounds of marijuana in the car. 

Jiang was arrested for possession, and other charges, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $11,000 bond. 

