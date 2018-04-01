Salisbury Easter Egg Hunt - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SALISBURY, Md--The Easter bunny finally made his way to town for the seventh annual egg hunt at Salisbury University. The Easter bunny left thousands of colorful eggs and the kids indulged in lots of candy! 

But many children say Easter egg hunting isn't as easy as it looks! 

"There was a lot of people that were pushing but I was able to find some in the crowd," says egg hunter," Aiden Snyder. 

Kids say regardless of the competitive hunt, it was all fun and games. 

For Skyler and his Dad, Louis Agosta, attending the Salisbury Easter egg hunt is a family tradition. 

But Skyler says this years Easter Egg hunt was even more special. 

"It's weird because I haven't gotten this much candy before except on Halloween," says Agosta. 

The Salisbury Easter egg hunt is typically held at the downtown plaza in Salisbury, but organizers say because of the large crowd, they held the hunt at Salisbury University. 

 

 

 

