Christians Celebrate Easter Sunday in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Christians Celebrate Easter Sunday in Salisbury

Posted: Apr 01, 2018 1:20 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md--Easter Sunday is a monumental day for Christians all over the world. Churches throughout Delmarva held special services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. 

Church leaders hope people leave their service with a meaningful message. 

Biance Swenie says she's using this special SUnday to pray for school safety. 

"I'm praying for the idea of congress being able to pass laws that would enable school safety and more gun control," says Sweenie. 

Pastor Morrison says he hopes to use this as an opportunity to bring peace. 

"We're first and foremost praying for people to come to Christ becuase we believe that's they answer to all of that," says Pastor Morrison. 

Travis Fedderman attends Lighthouse Memorial Church of God in Christ in Salisbury. 

He agrees with Pastor Bruce, saying having new church faces, can create world peace. 

"I pray somebody gets saved today, I hope that somebody eyes are open today and come to realization that Christ is our hope," says Fedderman. 

 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide

    MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide

    Mar 31, 2018 2:58 PM2018-03-31 18:58:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:02:41 GMT
    Maryland State Police said they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they found one victim with gun shot wounds and another dead at the scene.More
    Maryland State Police said they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they found one victim with gun shot wounds and another dead at the scene. More

  • Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

    Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

    Mar 31, 2018 11:44 PM2018-04-01 03:44:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:47:02 GMT
    Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department
    Courtesy of the Georgetown Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Georgetown Police Department
    GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Georgetown Police said they were patrolling on DMore
    Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. More

  • Single Car Crash Ends in DUI Charge

    Single Car Crash Ends in DUI Charge

    Mar 31, 2018 4:01 PM2018-03-31 20:01:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:01:56 GMT
    Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand tMore
    Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices