Christians Celebrate Easter Sunday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md--Easter Sunday is a monumental day for Christians all over the world. Churches throughout Delmarva held special services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Church leaders hope people leave their service with a meaningful message.

Biance Swenie says she's using this special SUnday to pray for school safety.

"I'm praying for the idea of congress being able to pass laws that would enable school safety and more gun control," says Sweenie.

Pastor Morrison says he hopes to use this as an opportunity to bring peace.

"We're first and foremost praying for people to come to Christ becuase we believe that's they answer to all of that," says Pastor Morrison.

Travis Fedderman attends Lighthouse Memorial Church of God in Christ in Salisbury.

He agrees with Pastor Bruce, saying having new church faces, can create world peace.

"I pray somebody gets saved today, I hope that somebody eyes are open today and come to realization that Christ is our hope," says Fedderman.