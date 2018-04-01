Sussex County Traffic Stop Leads to Recovered $5,000 in Stolen Goods

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested a Wilmington couple Wednesday after troopers pulled their car over for speeding and found stolen merchandise in their back seat.

According to DSP, troopers stopped a car for speeding on U.S 113, near Arrow Safety Road just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Trooper said they saw a large amount of merchandise in the back seat that had the attached anti-theft devices still on them. The driver, Detwon Banner, 23, of Wilmington, said he didn't know where they came from and the passenger, Jaleesa Banner, 29, of Wilmington, also said the same thing, after she gave troopers a wrong name.

The amount of merchandise in the back seat totaled to $5,537.47, DSP said.

As troopers continued to investigate the incident, DSP learned that the products had been stolen from the Walmart in Berlin, MD, and was already being investigated by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. Police also learned the Banner's had been linked to two other previous incidents of shoplifting at the same Walmart, which brought the total stolen merchandise to more than $12,000.

The couple was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy, as well as speeding and criminal impersonation. Dewton Banner was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,202 cash bail, and Jaleesa Banner was committed to the Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,000 cash bail.