Sussex County Traffic Stop Leads to Recovered $5,000 in Stolen G - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Traffic Stop Leads to Recovered $5,000 in Stolen Goods

Posted: Apr 01, 2018 2:48 PM Updated:
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested a Wilmington couple Wednesday after troopers pulled their car over for speeding and found stolen merchandise in their back seat. 

According to DSP, troopers stopped a car for speeding on U.S 113, near Arrow Safety Road just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Trooper said they saw a large amount of merchandise in the back seat that had the attached anti-theft devices still on them. The driver, Detwon Banner, 23, of Wilmington, said he didn't know where they came from and the passenger, Jaleesa Banner, 29, of Wilmington, also said the same thing, after she gave troopers a wrong name.

The amount of merchandise in the back seat totaled to $5,537.47, DSP said.

As troopers continued to investigate the incident, DSP learned that the products had been stolen from the Walmart in Berlin, MD, and was already being investigated by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. Police also learned the Banner's had been linked to two other previous incidents of shoplifting at the same Walmart, which brought the total stolen merchandise to more than $12,000.

The couple was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy, as well as speeding and criminal impersonation. Dewton Banner was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,202 cash bail, and Jaleesa Banner was committed to the Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,000 cash bail.

 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide

    MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide

    Mar 31, 2018 2:58 PM2018-03-31 18:58:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:02:41 GMT
    Maryland State Police said they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they found one victim with gun shot wounds and another dead at the scene.More
    Maryland State Police said they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they found one victim with gun shot wounds and another dead at the scene. More

  • Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

    Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

    Mar 31, 2018 11:44 PM2018-04-01 03:44:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:47:02 GMT
    Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department
    Courtesy of the Georgetown Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Georgetown Police Department
    GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Georgetown Police said they were patrolling on DMore
    Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. More

  • Single Car Crash Ends in DUI Charge

    Single Car Crash Ends in DUI Charge

    Mar 31, 2018 4:01 PM2018-03-31 20:01:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:01:56 GMT
    Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand tMore
    Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices