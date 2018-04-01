Dover Police Cracking Down on Distracted Driving - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Cracking Down on Distracted Driving

Posted: Apr 01, 2018 3:21 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The Dover Police Department is planning a crackdown this month on distracted driving and seat belt violations.

Delaware State News reports authorities announced the April campaign last week.

They say that although it's been illegal to use cellphones while driving without a hands-free device since 2011, the department still sees drivers talking or texting.

Chief Marvin Mailey says distracted driving is a "major factor" in crashes in the city.

Delaware's seat belt law requires every person in the vehicle to be belted, including backseat passengers. The driver will receive an $83.50 fine for the failure of anyone in the vehicle to buckle up.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide

    MSP Investigating Somerset County Attempted Murder-Suicide

    Mar 31, 2018 2:58 PM2018-03-31 18:58:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:02:41 GMT
    Maryland State Police said they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they found one victim with gun shot wounds and another dead at the scene.More
    Maryland State Police said they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide after they found one victim with gun shot wounds and another dead at the scene. More

  • Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

    Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

    Mar 31, 2018 11:44 PM2018-04-01 03:44:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:47:02 GMT
    Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department
    Courtesy of the Georgetown Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Georgetown Police Department
    GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Georgetown Police said they were patrolling on DMore
    Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. More

  • Single Car Crash Ends in DUI Charge

    Single Car Crash Ends in DUI Charge

    Mar 31, 2018 4:01 PM2018-03-31 20:01:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:01:56 GMT
    Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand tMore
    Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices