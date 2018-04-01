Police Surround Building Following Dover Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Sweep Building Following Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del. -- It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. 

Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed.

Police say the victim in the shooting was a man, but they did not immediately know his condition. 

Some homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution while that investigation took place in downtown Dover. WBOC will update you as more details become available. 

 

 

