Backlog Hangs Up Access to Former Governors' Records

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Library of Virginia is years behind in cataloging documents from former governors' administrations and has declined to make records in that trove of information available under public records requests.



The backlog came to light when progressive blogger Jonathan Sokolow filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking details about agreements former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration reached with developers of two natural gas pipelines.



Sokolow told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he was directed to the Library of Virginia. But a library spokesman said McAuliffe administration records were awaiting cataloging and exempt from such records requests.



The spokesman said the library is still working on records from Gov. Tim Kaine's administration. Kaine left office more than eight years ago.



Sandra Treadway, the state librarian, told the newspaper the backlog is the result of an increasing avalanche of electronic information and decreasing budgets and staff.