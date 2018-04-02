Taxi Driver Carjacked in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the carjacking of a taxi driver.

It happened Sunday morning around 4 a.m.

According to police, the driver picked up two men near River Road, just south of Kent County Family Court. The taxi drove on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then onto DuPont Highway, before pulling into the parking lot of a Royal Farms.

It was in the parking lot that the passengers, who were possibly armed, reportedly ordered the driver out of the taxi and drove away, police said.

Police are still searching for those men. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police.