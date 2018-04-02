Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Further investigation by police revealed that the woman was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould.

Police learned that Mr. Gould came to the victim’s home on the 1000 block of Aspen Drive in an effort to continue an argument which had apparently started earlier Sunday morning.

Once at the victim’s home, Mr. Gould forced his way inside with a gun and began to look for his estranged wife, according to police.

Mr. Gould found the victim hiding just outside of an upstairs window on the roof. He is alleged to have fired multiple shots, striking the woman. Police say Mr. Gould then ran away.

The victim was transported to PRMC, where she died yesterday evening.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Sunday for Jameal Gould, charging him with the murder.

Detectives from the Capitol Area Regional Task Force along with Detectives from the Salisbury Police Department are currently searching for Jameal Gould.

The investigation is on-going and detectives are requesting anyone with information as to this incident or the whereabouts of Jameal Gould to contact the Salisbury Police Department (410)548-3165 or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776 where you may remain anonymous.