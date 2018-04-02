Immanuel Shelter Weighs Options After Judge Reverses Special Use - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Immanuel Shelter Weighs Options After Judge Reverses Special Use Exception

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 4:46 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

LEWES, Del.- After a Superior Court judge reversed a Board of Adjustment decision allowing a special use exception for a new homeless shelter in Lewes, the shelter is contemplating an an appeal. 

Immanuel Shelter Board President Janet Idema says at their meeting next week, they'll decide whether to walk away, file an appeal, or switch gears and file for conditional use request instead.

"I have many good years left for a good fight," she tells WBOC. "I'm just not going to give up until we actually have something where we can help people get on their feet."

The new shelter would be in an old church on Route Nine, just east of Beaver Dam Road and be a transitional housing shelter, Idema says, with residents only staying for three months at a time and be required to seek work while living there. Idema says they've had recent success stories from their Code Purple shelter, with one resident now living on their own and working. Idema says Immanuel Shelter wants to expand that success to Lewes on the new site. 

In his ruling, Judge Richard Stokes said the Board of Adjustment's decision in favor of the shelter was invalid because the shelter would not fit under Sussex County Code's definition of a "tourist home" --one of the arguments for the exception's legality--because the residents would not pay rent.

"As a result, the shelter does not fall into one of the permitted categories," Judge Stokes writes. "Section 115-15 clearly states that uses not specifically listed are prohibited [...] Thus the homeless shelter must be denied a special use exception at this time."

The decision came after nearby residents filed suit against the Board of Adjustment's decision. Court documents state that those against the project feared the shelter would increase panhandling near housing development entrances, as well as reduce property values. Others worried for the homeless' safety as the church sits on a busy road. The suit was filed by individual residents near the proposed site.  The Henlopen Landing HOA Board told WBOC they had no comment on the judge's ruling and were remaining neutral throughout the entire process. 

If the shelter appeals, it must be done within the next thirty days. 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Christians Celebrate Easter Sunday in Salisbury

    Christians Celebrate Easter Sunday in Salisbury

    Apr 01, 2018 1:20 PM2018-04-01 17:20:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:20:03 GMT
    Easter Sunday is a monumental day for Christians all over the world. Churches throughout Delmarva held special services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.More
    Easter Sunday is a monumental day for Christians all over the world. Churches throughout Delmarva held special services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. More

  • Immanuel Shelter Weighs Options After Judge Reverses Special Use Exception

    Immanuel Shelter Weighs Options After Judge Reverses Special Use Exception

    Apr 02, 2018 4:46 PM2018-04-02 20:46:00 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:46:12 GMT
    LEWES, Del.- After a Superior Court judge reversed a Board of Adjustment decision allowing a special use exception for a new homeless shelter in Lewes, the shelter is contemplating an an appeal. Immanuel Shelter Board President Janet Idema says at their mMore
    LEWES, Del.- After a Superior Court judge reversed a Board of Adjustment decision allowing a special use exception for a new homeless shelter in Lewes, the shelter is contemplating an an appeal. Immanuel Shelter Board President Janet Idema says at their mMore

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Apr 02, 2018 2:23 PM2018-04-02 18:23:00 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:23:26 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon. Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shootiMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon. Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shootiMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Police Sweep Building Following Dover Shooting

    Police Sweep Building Following Dover Shooting

    It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.

    More

    It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.

    More

  • Update: Suspect in Attempted Murder-Suicide Was Former State Trooper

    Update: Suspect in Attempted Murder-Suicide Was Former State Trooper

    A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police says a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself is a former trooper. Spokeswoman Elena Russo tells The Daily Times that Gary Preston retired in 2005 at the rank of Trooper First Class. Preston was found dead at a home in Crisfield on Saturday. State police said responding officers also found his estranged wife, 44-year-old Susan Preston, at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

    More

    A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police says a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself is a former trooper. Spokeswoman Elena Russo tells The Daily Times that Gary Preston retired in 2005 at the rank of Trooper First Class. Preston was found dead at a home in Crisfield on Saturday. State police said responding officers also found his estranged wife, 44-year-old Susan Preston, at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

    More

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More

    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices