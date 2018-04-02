Immanuel Shelter Weighs Options After Judge Reverses Special Use Exception

It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.More
It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.More
A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police says a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself is a former trooper. Spokeswoman Elena Russo tells The Daily Times that Gary Preston retired in 2005 at the rank of Trooper First Class. Preston was found dead at a home in Crisfield on Saturday. State police said responding officers also found his estranged wife, 44-year-old Susan Preston, at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.More
A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police says a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself is a former trooper. Spokeswoman Elena Russo tells The Daily Times that Gary Preston retired in 2005 at the rank of Trooper First Class. Preston was found dead at a home in Crisfield on Saturday. State police said responding officers also found his estranged wife, 44-year-old Susan Preston, at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More