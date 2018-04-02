Slow Start to Crab Season With Cold Weather

HOOPER'S ISLAND, Md. - Boat makers inside the PL Jones boat shed in Hooper's Island were measuring and cutting away - busy helping waterman, Joel Hayden, get his new 42-foot boat ready for crabbing season.

"It's going to be one of the best things of my life when this thing is done," Hayden said.

With more work still to be done, Hayden says he likely won't get his new boat out until later in the season - unlike his brother, Joey Hayden, who was outside adding some finishing touches by sanding his boat.

Both brothers, busy preparing on Monday, hoping to soon be even busier.

"I don't know if any died when it got iced around and all that mess, but we'll see," Joey said.

Watermen say cold weather hasn't been so kind in kicking off a what would-be exciting season. Crabs, still likely burrowed under the mud, won't come out until the water rises to around 52 degrees, making it hard for watermen to predict the season despite a decent one last year.

Hayden says he's itching to work.

"I'd like to start tomorrow but as soon as we get some warm weather, then I'll try it out," Hayden said.

In a Maryland Department of Natural Resources survey, an estimated 455 million crabs were in the Chesapeake Bay last year - a good season for watermen. No numbers have yet been released on what the Maryland DNR expects for the crab population this year.