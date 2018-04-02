Delaware Volunteer Fire Companies Could Face Tighter Financial C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Volunteer Fire Companies Could Face Tighter Financial Controls

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 6:41 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Legislation passed by Delaware's General Assembly this year would place new financial controls on volunteer fire companies, a measure aimed at preventing illegal financial activity.

The measure allows Delaware's State Fire Prevention Commission to require a company to be audited, a step further than the annual financial report already requested by the state.

Failure to comply with the requested audits could result in fines or loss of state grant money.

Supporters say the proposal will help prevent theft and embezzlement seen at some fire companies in recent years.

The legislation has passed in Delaware's House and Senate and awaits Gov. John Carney's signature.

