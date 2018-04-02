Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a shots fired complaint in Seaford.

According to police, on Sunday, troopers responded to a home in the 11000 block of Hope Lane after a call about several bullets being fired at the home. It's believed that the shots were fired sometime between March 17 and March 31.

The resident told police that he discovered a bullet hole that had traveled through a window and lodged into a wall in the home. Through further investigation, troopers found three other bullet holes located in the exterior of the siding, police said.

The home was not occupied when the shots were fired, and there were no reports of any injuries, police said.

At this time, there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 5, Trooper Marvel at 302-337-1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.