Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:23:14 GMT
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More
It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.
Saturday, March 31 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-31 20:01:56 GMT
Maryland State Police responded to a single car crash at 9913 Elm St. in Ocean City around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the Juan Gabriel Caraballo was driving his pickup truck east bound on US Route 50 in West Ocean City when he made a right hand tMore
