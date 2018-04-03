Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 8:01 AM Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.

The Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee will hold interviews and vote on Nathaniel Oaks' replacement April 17. Candidates have until April 13 to mail in their resumes.

The central committee's selection will be forwarded to Gov. Larry Hogan, who then has 15 days to fill the seat. He must appoint a candidate nominated by the committee, upon which Oaks still sits.

Oaks' name will remain on the ballot for the June 26 Democratic primary, alongside two other candidates.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

    Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

    Apr 03, 2018 8:01 AM2018-04-03 12:01:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:01:50 GMT
    Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.More
    Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.More

  • Updated: Justices Struggle With Partisan Redistricting Again

    Maryland Redistricting Case Comes Before Supreme Court

    Mar 28, 2018 8:10 AM2018-03-28 12:10:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:23:14 GMT
    In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More
    Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More

  • Maryland General Assembly OKs Automatic Voter Registration

    Maryland General Assembly OKs Automatic Voter Registration

    Mar 28, 2018 1:31 PM2018-03-28 17:31:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:33:13 GMT
    (Graphic: MGN Online)(Graphic: MGN Online)
    (Graphic: MGN Online)(Graphic: MGN Online)
    The Maryland General Assembly has approved an automatic voter registration bill.More
    The Maryland General Assembly has approved an automatic voter registration bill.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    More

  • Police Sweep Building Following Dover Shooting

    Police Sweep Building Following Dover Shooting

    It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.

    More

    It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Slow Start to Crab Season With Cold Weather

    Slow Start to Crab Season With Cold Weather

    Apr 02, 2018 5:47 PM2018-04-02 21:47:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:17:49 GMT
    Boat makers inside the PL Jones boat shed in Hooper's Island were measuring and cutting away - busy helping waterman, Joel Hayden, get his new 42-foot boat ready for crabbing season.More
    Boat makers inside the PL Jones boat shed in Hooper's Island were measuring and cutting away - busy helping waterman, Joel Hayden, get his new 42-foot boat ready for crabbing season.More

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Apr 02, 2018 2:23 PM2018-04-02 18:23:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:16:57 GMT
    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation on Sunday afternoon.More
    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation on Sunday afternoon. More

  • Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

    Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

    Apr 03, 2018 8:01 AM2018-04-03 12:01:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:01:50 GMT
    Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.More
    Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices