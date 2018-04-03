Hearing Delayed for Dover Psychiatrist Accused of Sex Offenses
Posted:
Apr 03, 2018 9:25 AM
Updated:
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Attorneys for a Dover psychiatrist with a history of sex offenses have stalled his disciplinary hearing until next month.
The delay gives Gregory Villabona's lawyers more time to delve into two Department of Justice investigations that outline serious allegations against 69-year-old Gregory Villabona, including that he prescribed opioids to known drug addicts and bartered treatment for guns.
Deputy Attorney General Stacey Stewart protested the delay, saying witnesses may be too intimated to come forward.
Secretary of State Jeff Bullock suspended Villabona's medical license March 19, saying, "The facts presented to me in this case demonstrate an immediate danger to public safety, which is the standard that an emergency suspension of this nature must meet."
The suspension also followed a news report that Villabona continued seeing patients despite admitted sexual offenses with minors before he became a doctor, and consensual sex with a former adult patient.
