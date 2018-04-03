Police Arrest House Cleaner for Identity Theft in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Del.– Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a house cleaner on multiple felony charges after it was discovered that over a three-month time period she stole multiple checks from her 72-year-old Greenwood client, and then forged the client's signature before cashing them.

Police said that in December of 2017, Jodi L Wright, 39, of Felton was hired to clean a private home, located in the 9000 block of Blacksmith Shop Road, Greenwood. Troopers said that in March of 2018 the victim noticed suspicious activity on her bank account at which time multiple unauthorized transactions were discovered. Further examination of bank records identified 25 fraudulent transactions in which checks were cashed, totaling $9,200, police said.

On Friday, March 29, Wright was arrested and formally charged with:

Identity theft

Theft under $1,500 (victim 62 years of age or older)

Twenty-five counts of second-degree forgery

Theft by false pretense over $1,500

Wright was then arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $128,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact M/Cpl. C. Arnold at Troop 5 by calling 302-232-3479.

Police said if you have employed Wright and believe you may have been victimized, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com