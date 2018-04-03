Students Return to School Where Fatal Shooting Occurred - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Students Return to School Where Fatal Shooting Occurred

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 1:31 PM Updated:

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP)- Students at a southern Maryland high school have returned to class for the first time since a student shot and killed a former girlfriend and then himself.

Community members lined the street and held signs of support Tuesday as students at Great Mills High School arrived at campus.

Sixteen-year-old Jaelynn Willis died days after she was shot March 20 at the school. Authorities said 17-year-old Austin Rollins shot her and then killed himself as a school security officer confronted him. Authorities said Rollins and Willey had been in a relationship that recently ended.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured by a stray bullet.

Aaron Foreman, whose daughter graduated from Great Mills last year, told WRC-TV he thinks resuming the school routine will help kids recover a sense of normalcy.

