Students Return to School Where Fatal Shooting Occurred
Posted:
Apr 03, 2018 1:31 PM
Updated:
GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP)- Students at a southern Maryland high school have returned to class for the first time since a student shot and killed a former girlfriend and then himself.
Community members lined the street and held signs of support Tuesday as students at Great Mills High School arrived at campus.
Sixteen-year-old Jaelynn Willis died days after she was shot March 20 at the school. Authorities said 17-year-old Austin Rollins shot her and then killed himself as a school security officer confronted him. Authorities said Rollins and Willey had been in a relationship that recently ended.
A 14-year-old boy was also injured by a stray bullet.
Aaron Foreman, whose daughter graduated from Great Mills last year, told WRC-TV he thinks resuming the school routine will help kids recover a sense of normalcy.
