Ex-teacher's Aide Gets 190 More Years on Child Sex Charges
Posted:
Apr 03, 2018 2:20 PM
Updated:
LaPLATA, Md. (AP)- An HIV-positive former teacher's aide and track coach has been sentenced to an additional 190 years in prison on child sex charges.
Carlos Bell of Waldorf had already been sentenced to 105 years on federal child pornography charges. On Tuesday a judge in Charles County sentenced him to 190 years on state charges, including child sex abuse.
WTOP-FM reported that prosecutors put forward evidence to support charges involving 42 boys between the ages of 11 and 17.
Bell worked as an assistant at Stoddert Middle School in southern Maryland, where investigators say many of the crimes took place. He also worked as a coach at various schools in Charles County between 2014 and 2016.
Investigators have said they don't believe Bell transmitted the HIV virus to any of his victims.
