Maryland Amazon Incentive Package Advances in House
Posted:
Apr 03, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated:
(Photo: AP)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A $5.6 billion incentive package to try to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland has advanced in the House of Delegates.
The House gave the bill preliminary approval Tuesday. The House could vote on the bill already passed by the Senate it in the next couple of days and send it to Gov. Larry Hogan, who submitted the proposal to the General Assembly.
The measure includes a package of state income, property and sales tax credits. The state also is considering about $2 billion in transportation enhancements. The measure would not take effect if Amazon decides against putting the headquarters in the state.
Montgomery County, Maryland, is one of 20 cities and regions that made Amazon's shortlist. The company promises to create 50,000 jobs.
