Ocean View Cuts $200,000 from Proposed Budget, Still Seeks 50 Percent Tax Increase

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 3:10 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- The town of Ocean View says they're making major changes to their budget after contemplating a 100 percent tax increase.

After last week's budget workshop, the town reduced the proposed property tax increase to fifty percent. But some still say that will push out potential residents.

"Buyers in this area are asking about expenses of homes," Associate Broker Anne Powell tells WBOC. "You would think in this area it might be a discretionary purchase, but I am really finding that people are very budget conscious."

Powell says at least one person has already called her and stated if the tax increase goes through, he plans to sell his house.

"I think [the tax increase] is going to make it harder for those families to call Ocean View home," she says. "I think that's regrettable." 

Mayor Walter Curran says the 50 percent tax increase comes only after stringent budget cuts.

"The operating budget was never fat by any respect, but we have talked to the department heads," he says. "We've gone through it again and we've cut a couple hundred thousand dollars out of it."

Curran says the town is also restructuring certain departments and streamlining the approval process for developments and homeowners. Curran says they've also learned that engineering fees related to certain projects were half of what they were projected, saving the town money. He says they'll also scrutinize future capital projects.

"Within a month or two at the most, we are going to reviewing all the projects that are beyond the two year line and trying to determine one: are they absolutely necessary and two: what is the criticality of them," he says.

Curran says he hopes with the cuts, departmental changes and tax increases that property taxes won't have to drastically go up again, but it's too early to tell now. 

Ocean View must finalize and vote on their budget April 10th.

 

 

