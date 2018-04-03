Mormon Church Plans for Temples in Virginia, Russia, India

Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:45:17 GMT
People walking in Downtown Salisbury. (Photo: WBOC)
The City of Salisbury and Salisbury University are in the process of applying to establish a new tax credit zone by the university, which officials say would help boost business and spur economic development.More
Jodi L. Wright
Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a house cleaner after it was discovered that over a three-month time period she stole multiple checks from her 72-year-old Greenwood client, and then forged the client's signature before cashing them.More
Watermen say cold weather hasn't been so kind in kicking off a what would-be exciting season. Crabs, still likely burrowed under the mud, won't come out until the water rises to around 52 degrees, making it hard for watermen to predict the season despite a decent one last year.
A bill awaiting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature would eliminate the requirement that nurse practitioners with a certain amount of clinical experience have a contract with a physician who oversees them.More
The Library of Virginia is years behind in cataloging documents from former governors' administrations and has declined to make records in that trove of information available under public records requests.More
