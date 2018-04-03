Attack Addiction Donates Narcan to the Lewes Police Department

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Police Department now has fourteen doses of Narcan to use in the field, thanks to local addiction resource group Attack Addiction.

"Our job is service to our community and that service takes lots of forms," Chief Thomas Spell tells WBOC. "However we can do that and help benefit the people we serve, it's a win win."

Adminsitered as a nasal spray, Narcan--also known as Naloxone--literally reverses an opioid overdose. Spell says Attack Addiction's donation came at a critical time, as their Narcan had just expired and the department had its first Narcan save two weeks prior.

"[Our officer] just happened to be approached by a woman who's boyfriend had overdosed," Spell says. "He was actually in Dover at the time on training . It worked out very nicely."

Attack Addiction's Sussex County Chapter meets every other Wednesday, with the first Wednesday being a support group format. The meetings are held in Bethel United Methodist Church's Parsonage Meeting House, 130 W. 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958 and start at 7 p.m.