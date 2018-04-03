Queen Anne's Dumpster Fire Under Investigation

CHESTER, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a dumpster fire in Queen Anne's county.

A passerby discovered the fire in the metal dumpster outside New United Methodist Church around 10:20 p.m. March 31, officials said.

Firefighters from the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department had the flames under control in approximately 10 minutes. No one was hurt, but it did cause an estimated $800 in structure damage, according to fire officials.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was not initially requested to respond to the incident. A request was later initiated by the property owner, Republic Services, on April 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.