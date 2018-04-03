Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Selected as Finalist For Employer Award

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve announced that the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

The Freedom Award was created in 1996 to publicly recognize employers who provide exceptional support to their Guard and Reserve employees. It is the highest in a series of employer recognition awards given by the Department of Defense to recognize employers who provide the most outstanding support for their Guard and Reserve employees.

The Secretary of Defense presents the award annually, and to date, only 250 employers have received the honor, according to ESGR.

The sheriff's office was selected as one of 30 finalists from the 2,350 nominations received from the 50 states, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. Only half of the finalists will be chosen for the award.

Recipients are expected to be announced by mid-June.