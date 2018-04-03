Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Selected as Finalist For Employer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Selected as Finalist For Employer Award

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 7:39 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve announced that the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

The Freedom Award was created in 1996 to publicly recognize employers who provide exceptional support to their Guard and Reserve employees. It is the highest in a series of employer recognition awards given by the Department of Defense to recognize employers who provide the most outstanding support for their Guard and Reserve employees.

The Secretary of Defense presents the award annually, and to date, only 250 employers have received the honor, according to ESGR.

The sheriff's office was selected as one of 30 finalists from the 2,350 nominations received from the 50 states, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. Only half of the finalists will be chosen for the award. 

Recipients are expected to be announced by mid-June.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Apr 02, 2018 2:23 PM2018-04-02 18:23:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:16:57 GMT
    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation on Sunday afternoon.More
    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation on Sunday afternoon. More

  • After Delaware Girl's Death, Family Sues School District, Classmates

    After Delaware Girl's Death, Family Sues School District, Classmates

    Apr 03, 2018 8:03 AM2018-04-03 12:03:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-04-03 13:19:20 GMT
    Amy Joyner-Francis died in April 2016 following a fight at her high school. She was 16. (Photo credit: Family photo)Amy Joyner-Francis died in April 2016 following a fight at her high school. She was 16. (Photo credit: Family photo)
    Amy Joyner-Francis died in April 2016 following a fight at her high school. She was 16. (Photo credit: Family photo)Amy Joyner-Francis died in April 2016 following a fight at her high school. She was 16. (Photo credit: Family photo)
    The family of a student who died after being attacked by classmates in Delaware is suing her attackers and the school district.More
    The family of a student who died after being attacked by classmates in Delaware is suing her attackers and the school district.More

  • Police Arrest House Cleaner for Identity Theft in Greenwood

    Police Arrest House Cleaner for Identity Theft in Greenwood

    Apr 03, 2018 9:57 AM2018-04-03 13:57:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:01:27 GMT
    Jodi L. WrightJodi L. Wright
    Jodi L. WrightJodi L. Wright
    Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a house cleaner after it was discovered that over a three-month time period she stole multiple checks from her 72-year-old Greenwood client, and then forged the client's signature before cashing them.More
    Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a house cleaner after it was discovered that over a three-month time period she stole multiple checks from her 72-year-old Greenwood client, and then forged the client's signature before cashing them.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More

  • Slow Start to Crab Season With Cold Weather

    Slow Start to Crab Season With Cold Weather

    Watermen say cold weather hasn't been so kind in kicking off a what would-be exciting season. Crabs, still likely burrowed under the mud, won't come out until the water rises to around 52 degrees, making it hard for watermen to predict the season despite a decent one last year.

    More

    Watermen say cold weather hasn't been so kind in kicking off a what would-be exciting season. Crabs, still likely burrowed under the mud, won't come out until the water rises to around 52 degrees, making it hard for watermen to predict the season despite a decent one last year.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices