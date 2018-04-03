Delaware Traffic Stop Leads to One Arrest & Over 400 Grams of Marijuana Found

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Delaware traffic stop reveals over 400 grams of marijuana inside of a Seaford man's car.

Police say the incident happened on Tues., April 3 at approximately 10:25 a.m. when a trooper observed a car traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Rd., above the posted speed limit.

The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver, 20-year-old Cory R. Mister of Seaford, continued traveling eastbound.

Police say Mister lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a ditch and attempted to flee the scene on foot. After a brief foot chase Mister was arrested.

Further investigation of the vehicle revealed that Mister was in possession of over $17,000 in suspected drug proceeds and 407.65 grams of marijuana.

Mister was taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving and other multiple traffic related offenses. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $9,110 unsecured bond.