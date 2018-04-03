Walmart Launches New Grocery Pick-Up App - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Walmart Launches New Grocery Pick-Up App

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 10:11 PM

SALISBURY, Md.- The hassle of grocery shopping is now getting a little easier.

Walmart launched their online grocery pick-up app that allows customers to order their groceries online and have them delivered to their cars in designated parking spots. 

"I think I'm going to use it every time. I love it," Queenie Quinton says. 

Quinton is a mother who says this will save her time and energy at the store. 

"See I have an infant, so it's a hassle sometimes to take him in, so this is very quick and convenient, I just love the convenience of it," Quinton says. 

Mother Sara McClure, of Salisbury, agrees.  She says she was able to order her groceries and set a pick-up time that fit her busy schedule. 

"Super easy, I ordered it last night, came and picked it up today after I picked up my daughter from school and that was it," McClure said. 

Market E-Commerce Manager for the Salisbury Walmart, Ben Hardin says customers need a minimum $35 purchase in order to use the service. 

"It's a great way for the customer to get their groceries quickly, so they are not stuck in the store for hours getting their merchandise, fighting the crowd, we take care of that for you," Hardin said.

But some like Patricia Sauve, of Laurel, Delaware, say they'll stick to walking in the store themselves. 

"Only because I enjoy, believe it or not, going in and picking out my own produce and getting what I need to get," Sauve said. 

Walmart launched their app in their North Salisbury location as well as the location in Berlin, Maryland on Tuesday morning. 

