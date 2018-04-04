Delaware Inmates in Vaughn Could Soon Have Access to Tablets

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware correctional officials say a pilot program allowing inmates to access tablet computers at the women's prison could be expanded to the state's maximum security near Smyrna.

Delaware Correctional Commissioner Perry Phelps said the eventual intention of the program would allow inmates at Vaughn to use the tablets to make phone and video calls, send emails, look at educational or legal materials, and watch movies or listen to music. The move could happen in the next couple months, as the facility is wired for Wi-Fi to benefit correctional officers and inmates using the tablets.

By allowing inmates to have access to the devices, Phelps said the large majority of inmates who return to society would be able to better maintain ties with family and better themselves, ultimately reducing their chances of returning to prison.

Phelps said the program would not cost the state money, though inmates would pay GTL, the company providing the tablets, for services and content.

Phelps said there would not be a 1-to-1 ratio of tablets to inmates and the devices would be distributed from a cart by staff members.

Inmates, Phelps said, would not be able to have unfettered access to email and calls from devices, like conversations placed from landline prison phones, would also be recorded