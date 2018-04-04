Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Announces Sinclair Boycott

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Democratic candidate in the Maryland governor's race has vowed not to air ads on stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group until the company stops requiring anchors across the country to recite statements criticizing "fake" news stories.
Krish Vignarajah on Tuesday called on her rivals in the crowded Democratic field and other parties to join her boycott of Sinclair affiliates. The Maryland-based Sinclair owns four television stations that broadcast in the state: the Washington-area WJLA ABC 7 and Baltimore's WBFF FOX 45, WNUV the CW and WUTB MyTV.
No one has indicated if they will join the boycott. Thus far, no Democratic candidates for governor have aired TV campaign ads.
Sinclair representatives did not respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.
Wednesday, April 4 2018
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.
Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More
New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by 17 states, DC and six cities against the U.S. government. (Photo: AP)
Seventeen states - including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia - as well as the District of Columbia and six cities, sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is unconstitutional.
Seventeen states - including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia - as well as the District of Columbia and six cities, sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is unconstitutional. More
Maryland Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve announced that the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
Maryland Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve announced that the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.More