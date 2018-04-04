Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Announces Sinclair Boycott - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Announces Sinclair Boycott

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 7:53 AM Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Democratic candidate in the Maryland governor's race has vowed not to air ads on stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group until the company stops requiring anchors across the country to recite statements criticizing "fake" news stories.

Krish Vignarajah on Tuesday called on her rivals in the crowded Democratic field and other parties to join her boycott of Sinclair affiliates. The Maryland-based Sinclair owns four television stations that broadcast in the state: the Washington-area WJLA ABC 7 and Baltimore's WBFF FOX 45, WNUV the CW and WUTB MyTV.

No one has indicated if they will join the boycott. Thus far, no Democratic candidates for governor have aired TV campaign ads.

Sinclair representatives did not respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Announces Sinclair Boycott

    Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Announces Sinclair Boycott

    Apr 04, 2018 7:53 AM2018-04-04 11:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:53:56 GMT
    A Democratic candidate in the Maryland governor's race has vowed not to air ads on stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group until the company stops requiring anchors across the country to recite statements criticizing "fake" news stories.More
    A Democratic candidate in the Maryland governor's race has vowed not to air ads on stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group until the company stops requiring anchors across the country to recite statements criticizing "fake" news stories.More

  • Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

    Democrats Seek Applicants to Replace Ex-Maryland Senator

    Apr 03, 2018 8:01 AM2018-04-03 12:01:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:01:50 GMT
    Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.More
    Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.More

  • Updated: Justices Struggle With Partisan Redistricting Again

    Maryland Redistricting Case Comes Before Supreme Court

    Mar 28, 2018 8:10 AM2018-03-28 12:10:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:23:14 GMT
    In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More
    Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • States, Cities Sue US Over Census Citizenship Question

    States, Cities Sue US Over Census Citizenship Question

    Apr 04, 2018 7:59 AM2018-04-04 11:59:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:04:34 GMT
    New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by 17 states, DC and six cities against the U.S. government. (Photo: AP)New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by 17 states, DC and six cities against the U.S. government. (Photo: AP)
    New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by 17 states, DC and six cities against the U.S. government. (Photo: AP)New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by 17 states, DC and six cities against the U.S. government. (Photo: AP)
    Seventeen states - including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia - as well as the District of Columbia and six cities, sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is unconstitutional.More
    Seventeen states - including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia - as well as the District of Columbia and six cities, sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is unconstitutional.
    More

  • Attack Addiction Donates Narcan to the Lewes Police Department

    Attack Addiction Donates Narcan to the Lewes Police Department

    Apr 03, 2018 4:20 PM2018-04-03 20:20:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:03:33 GMT
    The Lewes Police Department now has 14 doses of Narcan to use in the field, thanks to local addiction resource group Attack Addiction.More
    The Lewes Police Department now has 14 doses of Narcan to use in the field, thanks to local addiction resource group Attack Addiction. More

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Apr 03, 2018 10:20 PM2018-04-04 02:20:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:49 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:49:00 GMT
    Community members, friends and family gathered together in Pocomoke City on Tuesday night to remember the life of Erica Gould, who was murdered Easter Sunday in Salisbury.More
    Community members, friends and family gathered together in Pocomoke City on Tuesday night to remember the life of Erica Gould, who was murdered Easter Sunday in Salisbury.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices